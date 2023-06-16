Insomniac Games has confirmed that i 10 bonus costumes offered with theMarvel’s Spider-Man 2 digital deluxe edition for PS5 they cannot be unlocked by playing. As previously confirmed, those wishing to purchase the standard physical copy of Spider-Man 2 will be able to purchase the digital deluxe edition content separately via PlayStation Store. Insomniac and Sony have not disclosed the cost of upgrading to the deluxe edition.

As has already been revealed, the Digital Deluxe version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will include ten costumes, five for Peter and five for Miles. Precisely we are talking about the Tactical Suit, Aurantia Suit, 25th Century Suit, Stone Monkey Suit, Apunkalyptic Suit, Agimat Suit, Red Specter Suit, Encoded Suit, Biomechanical Suit and Tokusatsu Suit. Then there are other costumes, but they are linked to the pre-order bonuses valid for each individual edition of the game.

You can see a small preview of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition costumes in the image below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition details

In the Digital Deluxe Edition then there are some elements for the Photo mode and two additional skill points, which add up to the three of the pre-order bonus. The skill points are used to acquire upgrades for the two characters and do nothing but speed up the obtaining of advanced moves for Peter and Miles.

