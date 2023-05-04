













At the current exchange rate it would be $894.67 Mexican pesos. In this way, those who have a PlayStation 5 will be able to enjoy this game developed by Insomniac Games as a separate experience; more than one will know how to appreciate it well.

Those players who purchased a physical or digital version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Digital Deluxe Edition either Game of the Year Edition for PS4 you can update it.

For only $10 dollars, around $178.97 Mexican pesos, it is possible to improve it to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

This is a way to make this version more accessible; there was no shortage of those who had been asking for this option for a long time.

The PlayStation 5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered could only be obtained as an extra for those who bought Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for this console.

Those who bought the standard edition could get it by upgrading to the Ultimate. This process is done in the main menu of the game. It is necessary to point out that this is not the only version that can be purchased.

The PC version is also available, which can be purchased through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It should be noted that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered separately will only be available digitally.

The news about this standalone version, which shared the PlayStation Blog, was in relation to a new Spider-Man comic. This will be available on May 6, when Free Comic Book Day is celebrated in the United States.

This comic is a prequel to the next game in the series, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In their story Peter Parker, Miles Morales and MJ try to balance their responsibilities to the city and to each other.

But a super villain springs into action, endowed with supernatural abilities that defy simple cobwebs and fists.

It is The Hood, which will represent a great challenge for all of them. This is how the events of this long-awaited sequel that will be released in the fall of 2023 will begin.

In addition to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered We have more video game information at EarthGamer.