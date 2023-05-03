Sony announced that later this month Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 it will become purchasable so independent on the PlayStation Store, then out of the bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

When the game becomes available, a will also start update program for owners of the original version for PS4, who by paying €10 will be able to access the new version. The updater will apply whether you own the physical or digital version of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales owners will be able to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered by paying the Ultimate Edition upgrade from the version’s main menu PS5 of the game.

Anyone who doesn’t already own the game will have to pay €49.99 to get it. The goal is to give everyone the opportunity to replay it in anticipation of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, whose release has been confirmed for the fall.

The timing of the release of the independent version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered also suggest that the launch could take place in conjunction with the rumored PlayStation Showcase.