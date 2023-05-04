Since playstation 5 hit the market, an optimized version of the first game of spider-man developed by insomniac Games, with notorious graphic changes and also that of the protagonist’s face. While it’s been a pretty good release, it’s been limited in terms of obtaining it, since only users with the version Ultimate of miles morales they could get it.

However, now that the path is open towards the sequel, sony has been more flexible and they have announced that the game will have an individual release for those who do not want to spend on miles morales. Specifically, the title will have a cost of $50 USDand it will only be launched in digital format, so physical stores are ruled out.

For their part, there is good news for those who have their respective original copies of ps4as both physical and digital games can be updated to PS5 no problem, you just have to pay $10 USD to upgrade to that version. However, those who have obtained the title for free in PS Plus they have no way to make the transaction.

It is worth mentioning that there is no confirmed release date for this individual version but that does not have to discourage users, since it will be this month, so at most they will have to wait another 10 or 15 days. Similarly, it is not mentioned whether the owners of miles morales will be able to upgrade to Ultimate to purchase the game.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for ps4.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is a joy that it can already be purchased in this mode for PS5, since it has been available on PC for a few months. I think I will pay the 10 bucks to do the upgrade.