“This title will never be released for either Xbox or PC. This is a Sony Interactive Entertainment exclusive ”. Let’s start like this, with a tweet from Insomniac Games dated 28 June 2017, not to create controversy but to make it clear how the variations and opportunities within a market are often indecipherable even days in advance. Let alone after many years.

Marvel’s Spider-Man therefore debuts on PC, becoming available both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store, but it is not a simple port of the PS4 version: the one we have in our hands is in fact the Remastered version, revised at a technical level to equalize the work with what is seen in the release stand -alone dedicated to Miles Morales on PS5. The improvements are quite evident even if some technical headaches too have affected our experience. But let’s go in order.

Arrived in 2018 on PlayStation 4, Marvel’s Spider-Man was proposed as a blockbuster with no particular claims of innovation in the open world genre, the combat system or game design in general. The conformation of the title in fact does not differ much from what we have seen in previous years and although on these pages there is a detailed review of that version it is right to do a little review, also because, if structurally the title was very classic in 2018, propose it again in 2022 the cards on the table change a bit and so is the point of view.



Costume ever so detailed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony

Availability: PC, PS4, PS5

Version tested: PC

The context is in fact fundamental and today’s one belongs to the remastered version of a good product with many limitations that in the long run can affect the final quality of the experience and the title itself. Marvel’s Spider-Man has, as you can well imagine, Spider-Man as its protagonist, in a miniature New York made with great care that is the ideal habitat for a hero who needs large spaces and verticality to give his maximum. The vision of the work is interesting, although you are in front of a product aimed at a wide audience, which largely explains the simplifications in terms of gameplay.

The imprint that the developers of Insomniac Games wanted to give to the narrative and story of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is to bring to life the deeds not so much of the Marvel hero as those of Peter Parker disguised as Spider-Man. The cut, although simplistic in many phases, is in fact very intimate and the idea of ​​making the protagonist decidedly talkative in every phase of the game – even during the pure and simple exploratory phases – turns out to be an apt move and preparatory to the construction of a character. similar but different from the counterparts.

The screenplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man is composed of several layers of which the main one is really well thought out, made of small pieces that will lead to the inevitable ending. What we find ourselves in front of most of the time is almost a MacGuffin, a narrative device so dear to The Simpsons that here finds ample space, almost as if it were several seasons of a TV series with the enemy on duty, up to the season final, the most awaited but perhaps also the most disappointing.

Insomniac Games certainly knows how to strike the right chords in viewers and, during some cutscenes, choreography and direction certainly do their job, making Marvel’s Spider-Man a feast for the eyes. However, it is difficult not to notice how the expansion of the target has generated situations that have not received the right emotional deepening nor, above all, the treatment of social issues of great impact in our present, in this case only sketched.



The combat system could entertain most.

This also happens in the three DLCs that are included in this edition, namely The Robbery, Contended Territories and Silver Lining, three parts of a larger story but with a very different character given the protagonists in the game. Which also brings us to the secondary missions, which experience enormous ups and downs but generally appear as a classic playful pretext to extend the longevity of the title.

This last sentence is the key to better understand the Marvel’s Spider-Man experience seen in a “modern” way: it is an open world full of things to do, certainly, but that does not leave much to the player being for most of them reducible to collectibles for their own sake. The entire gameplay structure remains decidedly classic, recalling in many respects & boxh; if not all & boxh; Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham series. Yes, because not only the game structure but also the combat system draws from that freeflow system that was so popular in those years and that we will also see Gotham Knights in a few months.

Which is fine given the context, and even in Marvel’s Spider-Man it makes a worthy show of itself and is definitely suited to the agility of the protagonist, but it is incredible how a 2018 experience is almost identical to what was proposed about ten years. first, a sign that the development team probably wanted to be on the safe side, perhaps too much. Dealing with the various hordes of enemies, which gradually become more specialized and dangerous, is fun & boxh; in the early hours & boxh; taking advantage of all the mobility of the hero both horizontally and vertically, taking advantage of the dodges and the various gadgets available. This is until you get stuck in the ledges, which automatically limit the movements of our hero.

The combat system is therefore more functional than satisfying and in these situations it certainly does his own. But if it works well with the hordes it does not do it adequately when the fights are made one on one, or in the battles against the bosses. In fact, boss fights are very often reduced to a couple of linked actions that involve imposing a block through the web and hitting, repeating everything three times, which may seem like a missed opportunity.



Spider-Man’s moves are well crafted.

Since there is no counterattack, as in the first Assassin’s Creed and in the aforementioned Batman Arkham, the combat situations in general are quite varied even if there is no real challenge rate. Playing at the maximum difficulty Marvel’s Spider-Man is in fact anything but a complicated title to complete, also thanks to a deficient artificial intelligence.

This is one of the big sore points of the title that makes a great show in the stealth sections starring Mary Jane and Miles Morales. The desire to forcibly lengthen the longevity of the title emerges perfectly from these segments: thanks to a very narrow cone of vision of the enemies, the stealth sections in the “Mary Jane Solid” style are really too guided and above all they break without too many compliments a rhythm that is well managed as long as we play Peter Parker.

The fundamental problem of returning to Marvel’s Spider-Man therefore lies in the repetitiveness of its situations, which is reflected in the random events present on the streets of New York City and in the assignments scattered around the city. Although the variety of enemies is interesting, the way to deal with them doesn’t change that much during the adventure: yes, we have different gadgets and costumes with different powers, but it is very easy to standardize the equipment and adapt it to different situations. And when you mow everything without any particular problems, the will to go deeper into equipment and tactics fails, leading to a situation in which to embrace the vastness of the public you have chosen to sacrifice the depth of the systems, which is a real shame.

Many of you are here, however, to know how Marvel’s Spider-Man works on the new systems and even in this case the experience was particular. 90% of the time spent among the skyscrapers of New York was in fact characterized by a large series of technical problems, including several sudden crashes, most of the time following explosions that occurred simultaneously. Also noteworthy are several visual glitches due to ray-tracing and mesh, especially those of the trees, which transformed the plants into something else. Not to mention several artificial intelligence bugs that forced us to restart some missions and audio gaps in the cutscenes.



Schemino in this case necessary, given the experience.

The list would be even more extensive, but fortunately many of these problems were mitigated by a large patch that appeared in the latter stages of the review. In short, we have encountered several technical problems, many of these have been largely solved and others will be solved over time, but overall this version of Marvel’s Spider-Man remains really a great sight.

The remastering work did not in fact only touch the frame-rate and resolution but various technical aspects such as lighting, which on PC has really made the leap in quality. This also applies to the rendering of the shaders, much more realistic, and the textures, much more defined and full of more details. On an RTX 3060, at a resolution of 1440p, with active ray-tracing and DLSS set to quality, 60FPS is the norm, and this despite an optimization not yet excellent.

The work of Insomniac Games at the time of the first release was also interesting for the question of Spider-Man’s travel speed through the streets of New York, which was limited to about 32 km / h due to the technical capabilities of PS4, which he could hardly load large sections of the map in time. The work done by the team is really interesting and has been explained very well at the GDC in 2019. What we have on our hands in this remastered version for PC unfortunately is the child of those same limitations, also with regard to the loading of the textures despite the SSDs. NVME. Certainly the excellent motion blur rendering helps to mitigate things, but every now and then you notice that “extra second” that definitely dampens the atmosphere.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is definitely a must for lovers of Spider-Man and superheroes in general and most of the time the experience can be said to be positive. Of course, if analyzed from a contemporary point of view, everything knows a lot that has already been seen and no aspect of the work reaches particular peaks, thanks to a decidedly traditional design of the quests and levels. The importance of the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC is perhaps more given by Sony’s concrete opening to this world, which will become even more concrete with the arrival of Uncharted. A few more restorative patches will still make the neighborhood friendly Spider-Man adventure a real feast for the eyes.

7

/ 10