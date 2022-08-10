Taking over a remastered game is complex: it becomes even more so when the remastered in question was designed for the transition from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, but the same version is then also published on PC, in a third time, so to make happy all those players without Sony consoles, ready to play a first party almost out of time. Perhaps then the fact that the new consoles are ever closer to a computer, makes the announcement even less spectacular, although it must be said that for those who have never wanted to buy a PS4 or PS5, it could actually be exceptional news. We tried and finished Marvel’s Spider-Man Remasteredin its PC version: here is our review.

Before proceeding, it should be noted that the game is in effect the same version arrived on PlayStation 5, with all the additions made for the case. If you are interested in finding out our opinion of the base game, we invite you to read our review.

Same canvas, same New York

The game tells the story of Peter Parkeraka Spider-Man, after years that he already does his job as a masked vigilante for New York: the version played includes, in addition to the plot principaleven the stories of DLC, really interesting to discover and with some news in terms of gameplay not bad at all. The title offers a series of challenges in an open world where you can swing through every corner of this fantastic New York.

Designed for fans of the character, but suitable for anyone, a neophyte will find in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered a game fun and with a plot that intrigues, but those who know the character (from movies or comics that are) then can have an avalanche of easter egg of all kinds, ready to explode the brain of the most avid fan of web weaving.

As already mentioned, everything we think about the game and the final judgment are available in the full review, which presents a detailed analysis of the gameplay and every feature of the title.

A question of technique

As for the game and his transposition towards the PC, actually the porting work was done with care: the technical side is well taken care of and every single option manages to perfectly replicate the game, without falling into conversion problems that we have already seen over time, but that Sony has never actually committed.

To all this is added the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is well optimized in terms of power, ensuring operation even with a GTX950 and an Intel i3-4160, components of a not too recent or high-end PC. In short, Spider-Man can run on many configurations – even if to have the 60 FPS you must have at least one GTX 1060 – but it will still require file management via SSD: as we recall in fact, the transition from the PS4 to PS5 version allowed players to experience the very fast loading times of the new Sony console, and being the Remastered born for this, it will hardly perform well on an HDD.

In terms of gameplay, the experience of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered made with mouse and keyboard is not the best: too many keys to press, too many options available, which on a pad is much more manageable. This is why we suggest experimenting the game experience with a joypad, so that you can also enjoy the fast and dynamic (and full of possibilities) combat system to the fullest.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC will arrive on Steam and Epic Games on August 12 at 5pm. If you’ve never had a chance to get your hands on the game, or if you’ve already done so but want to try it on a PC, then it’s time to head back to New York, and flit among the skyscrapers of the city.