With a Twitter post, Insomniac Games announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC is now officially “Verified” for Steam Deckwhich means the game works flawlessly on Valve’s portable console-PC.

For the uninitiated, the Valve team tests the games on Steam Deck and on the basis of their exams marks them with three different stamps: “Verified” indicates that the game works perfectly on Steam Deck, without any additional work, “Playable” means a game that may require manual changes by the user to play, while “Not Supported” means a game that is not compatible with the console.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered should therefore run flawlessly on Steam Deck and without creating any headaches whatsoever for console-PC owners.

Before leaving, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available starting from August 12, 2022 on Steam and Epic Games Store at a price of 59.99 euros. Here are the system requirements, from the minimum to those for playing in 4K, with maximum settings and active ray tracing.

Recently Valve has given some great news to all those who still have to buy a Steam Deck: production has increased and delivery times in many cases have been brought forward.