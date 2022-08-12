Via a post on the official blog PlayStation Nixxes celebrates the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC.

“Over the past year, our team has worked closely with friends at Insomniac Games to convert their hit PlayStation to PC. For an analysis of the process that led to the support of ultrawide monitors and multiscreen workstations, I want to introduce you to some of the members of Nixxes“reads the post.

Hilze Vonck, graphic programmer and keen ultrawide gamer, worked on the technical implementation of ultrawide formats in the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. “Support for ultrawide resolutions is crucial. We have thought about players who invest heavily in their seats, to offer them the best playing conditions. Viewing the game on an ultrawide screen or a three-monitor workstation makes all the difference in the world. Playing it with this setup is something extraordinary” he has declared.

The PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is fully optimized for ultrawide modes. The whole game has been adapted for formats up to 32: 9. Not only the stage played, but also the numerous intermission scenes. Nixxes explains what challenges the team had to overcome to implement the project: “Implementing ultrawide support for the play phase is relatively straightforward. The main problem is its introduction into animated scenes, originally designed for 16: 9 screens. The priority is to correct many of the problems that arise out of the original field of view. Characters can freeze or suddenly disappear, for example. The simplest solution would have been to introduce black bands to not display these areas on ultrawide monitors, but we wanted to ensure that PC gamers can make full use of their monitors. Our quality control team then went through all the scenes in ultrawide mode, compiling a list of the problems that engineers and graphic designers had to correct.“.

The end result is that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC now supports 100% formats up to 32: 9. In the case of even larger formats, for example with three-screen workstations, the extreme edges are blurred during the cutscenes. This was necessary to prevent the display of areas that otherwise could have included graphical errors.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store: if you haven’t read it yet at this link you can take a look at our review.

Source: PlayStation Blog