Insomaniac Games has unveiled theunlock time of the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on Steam and Epic Games Store. You can take on the role of the wall climber and start twirling among the skyscrapers of New York starting at 17:00 Italian of 12 August 2022.

The announcement came with a post on the studio’s Twitter, in which we can see the global map with the unlock times for all regions of the world, which you can find below:

No details, however, regarding the date and time of the preload of the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Insomniac Games has promised that it will notify players as soon as it has accurate information on the matter. In any case, we assume that it will be necessary to wait a long time since the launch is almost upon us.

Insomniac Games also today revealed when the emergence on the reviews of the game will expire, or when the first judgments on the port, including ours of course, will be online.

In recent days, it was also revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a “Verified” game for Steam Deck and some images of the PC version have been leaked online.