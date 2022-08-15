With the arrival on PC, it is natural that the first ones started to be produced mod for Marvel’s Spider-Manone that turns the protagonist into Stan Leethe other in Black Cat. In short, it is only the tip of the iceberg, but we can say that the dances have officially begun.

Stan Lee is better than Spider-Man

The two mods are simple reskins, and for now there are no dedicated animations, as both characters are stuck in the A-pose. However, considering that Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC has only been available for a few days, it is already something and bodes well for future developments.





Black Cat instead of Spider-Man

Let’s see where to download both mods:

Stan Lee mod on NexusMods

Black Cat mod on NexusMods

In fact, other mods have already been published, many of which are dedicated to graphics. These are quite preliminary works and in their very first versions. The most promising are Noir New York, which promises to improve game contrast, blacks and shadows, as well as bloom; there No HUD mod, on the other hand, wants to completely remove the game HUD; there Miles Morales Suit anticipates the second game, while the Symbiote Black Suit added a character that we may see in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.