Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC continue to receive mod and now it’s the turn of one that allows you to use templates based on Tobey Maguire (for Spider-Man) e Willem Dafoe (for Norman Osborn), or the actors of Sam Raimi’s films.

To be precise, these are two mods, one dedicated to Tobey Maguire which introduces five different costumesincluding that of “Bully Maguire”, which is Sam Raimi’s version of the third Spider-Man film.

As for instead Willem Dafoeyou can take advantage of the mod by Princec23. However, it should be noted that the model of this mod for Norman Osborn does not have facial animations. Nonetheless, it’s a nice way to see a different version of the character, especially if you’re replaying the adventure. Osborn is also not a playable character, but is only featured in a series of cutscenes, so it’s not a particularly intrusive change.

In the case of Tobey Maguire’s mod, it is not specified whether or not there are facial expressions, but probably even in this case they are absent. Instead, we point out the mod “Human Spider 2022 HD” always based on Raimi movie: This one has facial expressions.

Finally, we remind you that there is also a mod that introduces a pizza delivery mission system in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, complete with movies, voice acting and a secret ending to unlock.