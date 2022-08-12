Spider-Man is now available on PC: we are talking about another game PlayStation Studios which has the potential to achieve great success on personal computers. For the occasion, Digital Foundry has published its first impressions that are undoubtedly very positive.

In general the port works great on the right PC and although there are stuttering problems on weaker devices, the developers are still looking for a suitable solution to implement the fixes.

Journalists praise the excellent performance of the settings that allow you to customize the game in a fluid and detailed way. The options appear before turning on the title and we can make changes in real time to adjust the settings according to the technical characteristics of our PC.

Digital Foundry confirms that the quality of ray tracing on PC at very high settings outperforms PS5 ray tracing as “texture quality is on a completely different level” and even developers have managed to provide world and shadow details in different places. However, such an impression will only be available to gamers who have the most powerful GPU.

The team also reported some of the graphics settings that can be used to improve the performance of Marvel’s Spider-Man: you can find them all on the appropriate page.

Source: Digital Foundry