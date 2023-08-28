In October we will be able to play Spider-Man again on PS5. In the meantime, if you have not yet completed the previous adventures created by Insominiac Games, we advise you to catch up Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales which is now on discount with the Amazon offers. The reported discount is €31.02, or 51%, for the PS5 and PS4 versions. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The full price for this game it is 60.99€. The current price isn’t the lowest ever on the platform, but the difference is a few cents for PS5 and a few euros for PS4. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is the second Spider-Man game made by Insomniac Games. We take on the role of Miles Morales, the second Spider-Man, who begins his first solo superhero adventure while Peter Parker is away from New York. In terms of gameplay we are faced with a sandbox game once again based on hand-to-hand combat, stealth sections with the use of powers such as invisibility and gadgets.