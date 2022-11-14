Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Moralesthe second Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games, is now Verified in version Steam Decks.

The announcement was made directly by Insomniac Games through their own Twitter profile official. You can see the tweet just below.

We remember that “Verified” means that the game works perfectly on Steam Deck and that there are no limitations whatsoever with the game. Players of Valve’s portable console can therefore start the Miles Morales adventure without worries.

If, on the other hand, you have decided to play the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales but not via Steam Deck, you need to check out the multiple PC requirements, ranging from 720p to 4K. We also recall that Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is also available on PS4 and PS5.

Miles Morales takes us back to Manhattan

In our review, we explained that “From a certain point of view, there is no doubt that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a parenthesis, a more contained, conservative and partially skimmed experience of the PlayStation 4 episode. It introduces some new ideas and improves certain aspects of the original, but does not put a patch on what were its main weaknesses. In particular, the side missions have little bite, the optional activities are limited to hideouts to fight in and collectibles to find, the shots scenes will be telephoned to fans, while boss fights are few and far from unforgettable.

“Would we have wanted more? Without a doubt. But as small and imperfect as it was, Miles’ episode was a lifesaver. available. We followed the maturation of the protagonist and experienced an exciting story, with interesting characters and moments of community small and large among the streets of a beautiful New York decorated for the holidays. Once again, Insomniac Games manages very well to make us feel like superheroes , virtually inviting us to sneak out the window and feel a sense of liberation, through airborne pirouettes and fast, disruptive fights.In a world so complicated, putting on the mask again, that of Spider-Man, has never been so comforting and liberating.”