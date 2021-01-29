Since it was launched, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales turned into one of the games where you could see the potential of the Playstation 5. The effects, the music, the gaming experience, it’s all there. Even PS4 owners enjoyed this experience when it came out, too.

Now a couple of months later Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales remains in the heads of the fans, thanks to a recent mural presented in Argentina, precisely in the streets of Palermo in Buenos Aires. At the corner of Niceto Vega and Humboldt, in the Niceto Club, it is possible to see the wall-climbing.

This was captured by the account of Twitter from PlayStation Latam who took on the task of sharing what the mural of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in a video. Enjoy this work below, which will surely excite you a lot if you are a fan of the video game.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that, despite the pandemic, PlayStation has not stopped promoting its games and its new console and the games that can be enjoyed on it, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

He did not win many awards, but he did not lack nominations in 2020 for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

It is worth remembering that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales It was one of the many games nominated during the 2020 The Game Awards. It was in the shortlist for best performance and others. Unfortunately, it did not win any awards, but, that does not mean that it does not have the recognition of the fans.

Now, it seems unlikely that they will put some kind of DLC on it, but, let’s not rule it out, because at the time, Marvel’s Spider-Man had it. They may be thinking of doing something, but it really is just guesswork on our part.

Well, now, the important thing here is that if you walk in Argentina, take a walk through the aforementioned streets and see this work that continues to promote this Spidey game that is available on PS4 and PS5.

