Spider-Man Miles Morales came out in conjunction with PlayStation 5 in 2020, but if you have not yet entered this new adventure, then you may want to think about doing it now.

Amazon is selling Miles Morales for the next-gen console at a very attractive price. You will be able to buy the game at a price of 35 euros instead of 60.99 euros, thus saving 30%. A deal not to be missed if you haven’t purchased the game yet.

“Experience the rise of Miles Morales, a new hero who must learn to master incredible and explosive new powers to become his very own version of Spider-Man. In the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man adventure, teenager Miles Morales tries to settle in a new neighborhood as he follows in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as the new Spider-Man“reads the description of the game. Below you can find the link to buy it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales offer is limited time so take advantage of it!