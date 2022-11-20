Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for pc was subjected to the inevitable analyses technique of Digital Foundrywho expressed a very positive evaluation of the quality of the conversion made by Nixxes.

As we wrote in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC review, the game features the same graphics options as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and behaves basically the same way, with an implementation of the ray tracing quality but very demanding in terms of resources.

This is confirmed by Alex Battaglia, who suggests an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor (more or less equivalent to the i5 10400 used for our tests) where the count of reflected objects reaches 6, while if the number is higher, it is necessary of things opt for a more powerful CPU in order to avoid slowdowns.

Still on ray tracing, the Digital Foundry editor suggests do not use it for shadowsgiven that the cost in terms of performance reaches 15% and in general the technologies used for the rendering of shadows without RTX still return excellent results.

In this case too Battaglia has provided a list of optimized settings to run the game at its best, adding the equivalent option used by Insomniac Games for the PS5 version: some surprising adjustments, confirming the value of the optimization carried out for the Sony console.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC, settings optimized

Ultimately, as anticipated, the conversion made by Nixxes has earned the appreciation of Digital Foundry, in particular for its ability to scale on less powerful configurations, including Steam Deck, obviously coming down to some compromises in terms of visual quality and frame installments.