Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales owes a lot to the series Batman: Arkham, as we know, but uses a different view compared to the adventures of the Dark Knight by Rocksteady, more distant from the protagonist. Well, one mod lets change this.

As can be seen in the video below, the package Over the Shoulder Camera, downloadable from Nexus Modsdoes exactly that: it changes the camera handling to be behind Spider-Man instead of far away as with the default options.

That’s not all: the mod created by Maxie Zeus also provides for instantly unlock all costumes that Miles Morales can wear during the campaign, and that normally require some time and the completion of some tasks to become accessible.

Visual aside, the saga developed by Insomniac Games owes a lot to Batman: Arkham, since it takes up its combat system in freeflow style, capable of creating highly spectacular and well-balanced clashes, as well as stealth mechanics with raised points, this is also a very fun element.

As usual, to find out more about the game and the quality of the conversion made by Nixxes take a look at our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC.