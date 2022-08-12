There PC version from Marvel’s Spider-Man and finally available in digital stores. You can then download it and play it from Steam or the Epic Games Store, as previously announced.

Those who pre-order the game will receive the Iron Spider costume, the Velocity costume, the Spider-Punk costume, the Spider-Drone gadget and 5 skill points as extras, which never hurt. The price Marvel’s Spider-Man is € 59.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, a game image

If you want to have more information, read our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC in which we wrote that it is a spectacular and engaging action game, with a solid and fun gameplay, however derivative. Particularly successful from a graphic point of view, despite the PC version not able to express its full potential, waiting for updates to fix it.

For the rest we remind you that it is the port of a ‘PlayStation exclusive already available for some time for PS4 and PS5. The development was led by Insomniac Games together with Nixxes, two Sony first party studios. The second was acquired precisely to work on the PC ports of the first party titles of the Japanese multinational, which are becoming increasingly important in the company’s economy to exploit its intellectual properties.