Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC debuted on Steam with 60,000 peak players, placing it as the second best result ever for a title developed by PlayStation Studios.

The record was set by God of War which reached 73,529 peak players on the Valve platform, but surpassed Horizon Zero Dawn and its “only” 56,557 peak players.

This despite Marvel’s Spider-man is plagued by some problems, mainly the result of the years that have passed since its release on consoles, but certainly helped by the not exactly fertile period as regards the world of gaming, even if this is a disadvantage when compared to the dedicated title. to Kratos, landed on PC in a less hot period (therefore with players more willing to spend hours in front of their hot monitors to play).

However, this is a very good result for Sony, which demonstrates how keeping the exclusives on consoles does not help both gamers and the company’s profits. We hope that this success will lead to the release of other titles on PC, like perhaps the remake of Demon’s Soul that would surely conquer the masses of fans of FromSoftware titles.