This is what you can see in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note. For those who don’t remember, Maguire danced while playing Parker in the movie spider-man 3 (2007) directed by Sam Raimi.

That was when he was under the influence of the symbiote that would give rise to Venom later in this tape. Peter Parker’s personality, and therefore Spider-Man, underwent several changes.

Among them his appearance. While the red and blue uniform of this superhero changed to black, Parker himself used a dress suit of said coloration in the film. He bought it in a store and when he came out of it wearing it he began to dance.

At the time, some criticized the way Raimi treated Spider-Man and Peter Parker in this third film. But the latter’s dance scene is now a classic.

So it’s no wonder Lowenthal, inspired by this, decided to dance in front of the attendees at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

This actor has voiced Spider-Man in various games, and not just those created by Insomniac Games. His talent is well recognized.

Interestingly, Yuri Lowenthal is also dressed in black in the same way as Parker in the third Sam Raimi film. Even the mask he wears is of that color.

The fact that he decided to dance in this way is related to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 where Venom is also present.

This Insomniac Games game will go on sale on October 20, 2023 on PS5. It is one of the most anticipated titles of the Sony console.

Apart from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.

