We have seen Mary Jane and Black Cat in the Marvel's Spider-Man series, but they are not actually an unusual couple, especially considering their comic book adventures: for this very reason likeassassin and toriealis they wanted to dedicate a fantasy to the two characters cosplay of couple.

A few days after the release of the update with the New Game Plus of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, here we are again dealing with the Spider-verse and its protagonists, in this case two girls particularly attached to Peter Parker.

Of course, likeassassin showed that he was a little confused in his post on Instagram, thinking that toriealis she was dressed as Catwoman instead of Black Catbut given the quality of the final result we can turn a blind eye…