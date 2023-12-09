Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it was one of the games with the highest amount of nominations The Game Awards 2023 But in the end he didn’t win anythingwhich has thrown fans into a bit of dismay, who at this point are reflecting on it what could have gone wrong.
Considering the fact that I have collected well 7 nominations in as many categories, including some of the most important ones such as Game of the Year, Best Direction, Best Narrative and Best Action and Adventure Game but not only that, the fact that it didn’t take home even one of the possible awards was rather surprising.
Also given the importance of Insomniac Games’ production and the fact that it is the only major production by PlayStation Studios in 2023, this exclusion has obviously generated considerable discussions.
As reported by GamesRadarwhich carried out a collection of opinions and reactions from users onabsolutely devastating” (as reported on Reddit) because the game deserved to “win something”.
Has Insomniac not innovated enough?
However, some players proved to be a little more reasonable instead, trying to analyze the situation and find solutions explanations to this lack of recognition, despite the excellent quality of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
In general, these are more inclined to see the results as the consequence of a product built in a way that simply increases the already known features, with Insomniac not taking any risk in development, limiting itself to repeat a formula which has reached its third iteration in the space of 5 years.
While the game is “fantastic,” one of them says, for example, “It didn’t really bring anything new to the table.” Also, the fact that it came out in such a historical period full of worthy titles is another cause of this lack of prizes, given that 2023 was a rather particular year in terms of quantity of large-caliber games, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Alan Wake 2 among others .
