Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it was one of the games with the highest amount of nominations The Game Awards 2023 But in the end he didn’t win anythingwhich has thrown fans into a bit of dismay, who at this point are reflecting on it what could have gone wrong.

Considering the fact that I have collected well 7 nominations in as many categories, including some of the most important ones such as Game of the Year, Best Direction, Best Narrative and Best Action and Adventure Game but not only that, the fact that it didn’t take home even one of the possible awards was rather surprising.

Also given the importance of Insomniac Games’ production and the fact that it is the only major production by PlayStation Studios in 2023, this exclusion has obviously generated considerable discussions.

As reported by GamesRadarwhich carried out a collection of opinions and reactions from users onabsolutely devastating” (as reported on Reddit) because the game deserved to “win something”.