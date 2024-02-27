In the finale of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (WARNING: plot spoilers) we understand that Peter will take on a rather marginal role in future adventures, although some fans are of the idea that the character could even disappear completely from the next games.

Yuri Lowenthalthe voice actor of Peter Parker in the Insomniac Games video games, is keen to reassure this segment of the public: we report it thanks to an interview with the voice actor at Variety.

“There have been some comments recently that have gone so far as to infer that Peter is out and Miles will be the one and only protagonist, in summary. While I think Peter would like to take a nice break or even 'retire' and hang up his Spider-Man suit to lead a different life, I think that can't happen yet.”

This could mean many things: Insomniac is already working on one Marvel's Spider-Man 3 that will see Peter forced to get back into the game? Does the much-rumored spin-off dedicated to Venom have anything to do with it? Or did the actor simply want to demonstrate to Insomniac that he was very interested in the future interpretation of the character?

To find out something more we will necessarily have to wait for developments from Sony and Insomniac Games, who are currently enjoying the fruits of their labor, seeing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sell and convince critics and the public.



