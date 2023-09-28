Insomniac Games has detailed some of the accessibility features that’ll be available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at launch, plus what other options it’ll add to the game post-launch.

The developer revealed the customizable Access controller for PS5, which releases on 6th December, will be compatible with the game in an official PlayStation blog post. This marks the first PS5 game which Access support has been explicitly confirmed for.

Accessibility options included in Insomniac’s previous Spider-Man games, such as Challenge Levels of various difficulties, Chase Assist, and Quick Time Event Autocomplete, will be present in the hotly awaited sequel.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

We’ve Played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – New Details, Gameplay & Impressions.Watch on YouTube

Here’s all the accessibility features Insomniac has confirmed for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 so far.

Challenge Levels and Challenge Level Modifiers, which customize enemy health, enemy damage, and stealth awareness

Chase Assist – reducing a target’s top speed, increasing time windows before escaping, automatically attaching when a target is in range, and readjusting the camera to the target when you press R3

QTE Autocomplete, changing Repeated Button Presses from Taps to Holds, and Web-Shooter Burst

Shortcuts mapped to the left and right D-pad buttons

Adjustable game speed, from 30 percent to real-time rate. This was introduced in Insomniac’s previous game Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Cutoffs for high and low frequencies to prevent uncomfortable sounds

Audio descriptions, a screen reader, and captions (on environmental sounds, music etc.) are amongst the features Insomniac said will be added via a free update to the game in December 2023.

Insomniac’s work in making its games more accessible to disabled gamers has been previously praised. Hopefully this continues through to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.