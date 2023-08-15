We are getting closer to the arrival of one of the most anticipated games of the year. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is why fans want to receive more news about this cobra that will have as its main villain venom. And now, details have been shared that are linked to the issue of resolutions and graphic modes that paint to be the most ambitious.

According to what the own PlayStationthere will be a graphic mode that will allow the user to reach 4K natively on the console sony, added effects such as Ray Tracing and volume, all this at 30 fps. For its part, the performance mode also has 4K but scaled, this to sacrifice that here the fps reach up to 60.

In the same way, the accessibility options are something that will be present, and that is that the line of PlayStation games has taken this path from games like The Last of Us Part II from now on, all so that more people can try these experiences. So, Insmoniac Games it has opted for them to be as deep as possible.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the next one is released October 20 exclusively for PS5.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: Hopefully this game will be the catapult for what we see from this moment on in the current generation, since this time there is no limitation of launching on the PS4. We’ll see in two months if it’s worth playing.