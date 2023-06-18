Most of costumes available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will include multiple color variants: creative director Bryan Intihar revealed it during a recent interview.

A few hours after the opening of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pre-orders, Intihar therefore wanted to further fuel the enthusiasm of the fans of the series, who in the first episode and in Miles Morales could not access this feature.

“In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we will have color variations for most of the costumes, and it is a new look as far as customization is concerned,” explained the game’s creative director.

“So you can unlock a costume but also get the variants that we’ll make available. That way we’ll ensure that there’s a lot of participation in Photo Mode and stuff like that.”

“Users will be able to count on a wide range of unique elements when they publish their content online,” concluded Intihar.

