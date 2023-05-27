One of the most anticipated games on PS5 of 2023 is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In this new chapter we will have not one but two Spider-Man available, namely Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Like the previous chapters we will have skill trees through which to enhance our heroes. In total, however, there won’t be just two skill treesbut well Three.

It was indeed revealed by senior Insomniac Games community manager – Aaron Jason Espinoza – that in addition to an exclusive skill tree for Peter Parker and one for Miles Morales, there will also be a third set of unlockable skills shared between the two heroes.

It is a choice not only related to gameplay, but also to storytelling. After all, the two Spider-Mans share technology and train together, so it’s perfectly understandable that they have an array of abilities and augments that are unlocked in one fell swoop for both of them.

Peter and Miles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Espinoza also states that “You can switch from one Spider-Man to another seamlessly across a number of story moments,” Espinoza explains. “We want players to revel in iconic team-ups, enhanced by our signature gameplay moments, and experience the story from both Spiders’ point of view -Man”.

As for the unique abilities of the two, Peter will be able to count on Symbiote abilities, while Miles will continue to exploit his increasingly powerful bioelectric attacks. In the trailer we have already seen how Parker is able to attack enemies very aggressively, while Morales can stun groups of enemies. Either way, the finishing moves feel extremely cinematic.

Tell us, what do you think so far of what is shown on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?