













Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have no delays and will be out on October 20

The information came from one of the Insomniac people who attended the event and mentioned that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is going through proper development. The theme was touched on that Kraven is a key part of the story and, at the same time, that this will be an original version of Venom.

This detail surely takes more than one person by surprise, especially since Sony, in the cinema, has already used Eddie Brock to be the body of the symbiote. However, now we will have to find out by playing who the hell will be the most important villain in the game.

On the other hand, let’s also not lose sight of the fact that this long-awaited release will be available this year and that we will have it ready for October 20, something that fans who own a PS5 already wanted to know about.

A collector’s edition was also announced coming with additional costumes and a statue of Venom fighting Spidey, as well as a steelbook.

Also, keep an eye out that the pre-sale of the game will start from June 16 and there will be many extra costumes that you should not lose sight of. Will controls come? Consoles? We will be aware of the announcements that come. Excited for him? Summer Game Fest?