













Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have a prequel and it will be free

That’s right, on May 6th the expected Free Comic Book Day in which shops dedicated to selling comics give away comics to various readers and consumers of sequential art. It will be during this date where we will have comic 1 of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which tells the events that happen before the videogame of Insomniac Games.

It’s worth noting that these free comics usually work to introduce new stories, start arcs, and so on. what will happen to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is very special because it tells an interesting story and makes it very clear that the concept of the game will have Miles Morales and Peter Parker as protagonists.

Source: Marvel.

It’s nice to see that Marvel hasn’t forgotten the “gamerverse” that has already joined other games in the past. A clear example was that of Marvel’s Avengers, which showed us the beginning of the video game developed by Crytal Dynamics and published by Square Enix.

What will the prequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 be about?

Fortunately, there is a synopsis of the comic of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2just to give you a good idea of ​​what awaits you and what can happen with the history of the video game.

As the story begins, Mary Jane and Peter have returned from Symkaria, and MJ has just finished her first book, “Dangerous: A War-Tracked Journey to Symkaria.” Unfortunately, sales are not going well and she was forced to participate in J. Jonah Jameson’s “Just The Facts” podcast to try to gain support.

As their ideologies clash and the interview begins to go awry, the spider-man they literally tear up the interview while fighting The Tarantula. Miles and Peter finish the Tarantula, which also concludes MJ’s disastrous interview.

The story of the heroes of this game will be a complicated one because as good arachnids, they will not only have to face their enemies: school, debts, projects and jobs will also get in their way.

