Also Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 found space in Sony’s long fiscal report released today. The Japanese company has reassured that it will be released withinfiscal year current, which will close on March 31, 2024.

The text is quite generic, but it does understand how probably during the given period Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be theonly triple A Sony’s traditional to hit the market.

“We also plan to release a major title this fiscal year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and aim to create new intellectual properties, release back catalog titles on PC, and strengthen game development live service.”

In fact, Sony has reiterated its strategy of wanting to focus on live service games in the future, on which some of its major teams should be engaged, first of all Naughty Dog, which is developing a live service title set in the universe of The Last of Us, of which, however, little or nothing has yet been seen.

Considering the rumors that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to arrive in September 2023, there is a high probability that we will be playing with the new adventures of Spider-Man as soon as possible.