Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not yet have an official release date but, according to the developers, the launch window should not go beyond autumn 2023. Yuri Lowenthalthe voice actor of Peter Parker in the game, he recently spoke about it in an interview with Comic Book Movie; are all quite sure that they will be able to respect the scheduled launch window and, in particular, the voice of theSpidermanbelieves that the game more than lives up to its predecessor and is sure to appeal to fans.

Yuri Lowenthal has in fact declared that he still has work to do, it seems that the title is quite large and that completing it was very tiring but now there shouldn’t be much left. He also talks about his being unable to reveal much about the game but asks the audience to confide in Insomniac Gamesthe development house knows what it’s doing and will certainly not disappoint its supporters.

The voice actor’s excitement regarding his latest work is certainly engaging but we still need some time to really get our hands on it. Not yet owning a real release date though Insomniac respected what was said we would have several months of launch window in which the title could arrive. Meanwhile, for now Marvel’s Spiderman 2 can be inserted in the wish list of Playstation Storeit’s not much but certainly a first step towards the arrival of the title.