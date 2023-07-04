However, it seems that Insomniac Games will not be part of any type of panel during San Diego Comic-Con. However, Marvel will be showcasing various products including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so we should have a chance to see the game in action.

Insomniac Games has unveiled its upcoming action game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be at San Diego Comic-Con or the event that will take place from 21 to 23 July 2023. The announcement took place via Twitter, where the development team shared Marvel Entertainment’s message.

The tweet for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

As you can see above, Insomniac Games’ tweet is very simple and doesn’t allow us to find out much about this new presentation. Considering that the game was fully shown a short time ago and the release date has already been presented, we do not believe that there will be high-level announcements during the San Diego Comic-Con, but it is also not impossible that there will be a new trailer which showcases the abilities of the two Spider-Mans.

Recall that in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we will be able to check both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, or the two protagonists of the previous games of Insomniac Games. Peter, this time, will be conditioned by the symbiote: Venom will in fact be one of the villains of this game. Peter will have access to new, more aggressive and brutal fighting skills.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date is set for October 20, 2023.