We are talking about a development team capable of maintain monstrous rhythms and ensure in the vast majority of cases the creation of high quality products. A real backbone of PlayStation, which for a whole series of reasons has found the perfect working dimension with the transpositions dedicated to the web weaver.

Let’s take a step back: when Sony acquired Insomniac, exactly four years ago, he made an extraordinary deal . In fact, the Japanese house was well aware of the capabilities of the Californian studio, which had created the Spyro trilogy exclusively for PlayStation, numerous episodes of Ratchet & Clank, the Resistance saga and then precisely the first Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been the protagonist in the past few hours of a new, spectacular trailer that has thrilled everyone, without exception. It seems that the title of Insomniac Games will be a excellent game : everything points in that direction, it’s practically already decided. Or not?

New adventure, same setting

The key lies insetting of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which based on the real Manhattan, which has always been the effective theater of the character’s adventures, with very few exceptions, does not imply that each new episode of the franchise will revolutionize the scenario.

The idea is therefore to start from the same base and possibly enrich it, as will happen in the sequel thanks to the introduction of the districts of Queens and Brooklynwhich will effectively double the size of the map while the areas already seen will probably receive an update.

Not at all intimidated by the concept of “more of the sameIn short, Insomniac Games has built an open world that we will find for the third time in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with a whole series of systems and mechanisms tested within it, from collectibles to access to missions, from impromptu crimes to the main quests.

All the team will have to do is set within this sandbox a new, exciting story freely inspired by Marvel comics, which reinterprets characters and situations as already done in the first two episodes, and add some new features in terms of structure and gameplay to enrich the system that we already know well.

The end result will be fantastic, we are reasonably sure of that, but at the same time it will have to deal with the limits of a formula that is by now feels the weight of the years and which so far few have actually tried to renew. Will Insomniac really succeed in the enterprise? Let’s talk about.

