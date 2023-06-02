In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we will play the role of Peter Parker and Miles Morales during the adventure. The two superheroes have unique abilities and will clearly have unique game sections dedicated to them. The demo showed how quickly you switch between characters, and while that section was a scripted event in a story mission, in the open map it will be possible switch from one to the other without limits.

Speaking to Eurogamer.net, the creative director Bryan Intihar explained how the character switch will work in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. “When you play the main story, we decide when it goes from Peter to Miles … these switches definitely serve the story,” he said. “In the open world, it will be possible to freely switch between characters with the push of a button.”

So when you’re in the middle of a main mission, there will be set times where control will switch from Peter to Miles, but if you’re out and about in town, you’ll be able to switch-Man-Spider whenever you want. And it looks like there will be reasons to do so: “We have content designed for Peter, we have content designed for Miles, and we have content where you can play both,” says Intihar, adding that the game also features unique and shared skill trees for the two protagonists, as we have already explained to you.

Intihar adds that the possibility of quickly swap characters in the open world she is “really, really cool” and that she “wouldn’t have been explored before”. This is probably due to the fact that this is the first Spider-Man title exclusively for PS5without a PS4 version limiting its reach.