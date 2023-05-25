Finally Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming: the game, which still does not have a specific release date, will arrive this autumn 2023, therefore within the year. The title, as we could see in the announcement article, will allow us to use both the Spider-Man of Peter that that of Milesboth with different abilities.

Peter Parker will also wear the suit symbiote in this game, which will allow the hero to have extraordinary abilities that we can see at work right away in the video. Yet now a doubt arises spontaneously: who will be the Venom we will fight in the game?

We have indeed seen that between the enemies of the two Spider-Man we will find both Lizard and Kraven, but let us also remember that the first teaser trailer suggested the presence of Venom.

If Eddie Brock isn’t in the game (he hasn’t even been seen yet), who will Venom be? Some fans suggest Peter Parker.

Peter Parker will be Venom…

The assumptions behind this theory are based on two facts: the first, of little weight, is that Peter uses tentacle abilities multiple times in the video, which she is often seen using in her con form Eddie Brock (also in the film) but which instead when the symbiote was on Peter, he tended not to use.

For the part of the character amplified in bad terms, in the end we’ve already seen this dynamic at work in the movies, so there’s little to blame for all of this.

Yet, towards the end of the video, we see a conversation between Peter and Miles that could hint at something. In fact, if Parker becomes more aggressive with the symbiote, in the comics we have seen that he manages to keep it at bay until he can then remove it once he understands the effect it has on him. Here instead we see that when Miles points out to him that “Lizard has big teeth”, Peter replies “Me too”.

The face, or rather the eye area change slightly shape taking the iconic one of the villain for a moment.

It would not be bad, therefore, to have a clash between Miles and Peter, with the latter who has completely succumbed to form Venom. Still, the initial teaser showed the two heroes battling a Venom exiting the alley, so maybe there could be more to it.

…but then someone else will be Venom

The most plausible theory is that Peter could give in to the dark side for a while, and then retrace his steps and get rid of the symbiote, perhaps making it reach whoever will take on the true mantle of Venom.

This could then lead to the clash seen in the initial teaser, also creating a good plot development dynamic. In fact, we recall that the symbiote feels a visceral feeling towards Peter in the comics, being the first one to which it connects, and for this reason it takes the form similar to that of the web weaver (complete with a symbol on the costume similar to that of Spider-Man).

The process described in this theory actually follows exactly what happened in the series Ultimate Spider-Manwith Peter nearly killing a man before realizing he’s not himself.

Who will be Venom?

With the information we have now, the only plausible name remains Harry Osborne: seen in a tub with liquid, being treated by his father Norman for an illness, right in there we see the symbiont (which could still have alien origin, or maybe be created in the laboratory).

It is very likely that Harry will become the Venom with which the two will have to collide Spider-Men. The two things could also coexist, considering that from the video seen yesterday, it seems that Peter takes the symbiote right inside the house from which he comes out.

This thing, which could be a simple detail inserted to show the transformation of the costume, could lead to the presence of a part of Venom in Peter Parker, and a part in Harry Osborne, making the fight even more interesting.

Of course I’m alone theories, which could be denied all of a sudden or find answers (but only once the game is out). What do you think?