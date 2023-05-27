Apparently some users have problems with thewaterfallbut we are not referring (only) to issues of personal hygiene, but to the sensational return of the controversies relating to puddles after the presentation of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2… or something like that.

As you recall, there was a veritable puddle of puddles at the time of the first installment of the Insomniac Games series, and after the gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 several people have openly criticized the visual rendering of the gamewith particular reference to water.

Of a distinctly different opinion was John Linneman, historic collaborator of Digital Foundry who wrote a post on how the awaited sequel goes to improve ray tracing support precisely extending the effect to the surfaces of the water and thus producing a greater spectrum of reflections.

In order to row against the work done by Insomiac Games, someone has even gone so far (and the tweet below bears witness to it) to criticize the reflections on the water of a photographynot knowing it was a shot and thinking it was a screenshot from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well.

More details on the game (and critiques of its visuals in the comments) can be found in our Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer breakdown, of course.