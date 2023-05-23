This year promises in terms of video game releases, as there are long-awaited projects ahead such as Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter VI and Mortal Kombat 1. Regarding the exclusives of PlayStationwe have Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the same as little by little it is releasing more information as its first trailer is coming.

In a question and answer session, the actor who gives voice to Miles Morales, Nadji Jeter, gave some comments that can be interpreted as details of the game. One of them hints that the game will have a cooperative mode, also something related to symbiotes, the new npc to defeat in New York City.

In fact, when the media touched on the subject of the cooperative, the actor thought that it had already been announced, something that raised immediate alarms for those who interviewed him recently. On his part, he said that players are expected to take on co-op, and this is because both characters appear at the same time fighting side by side.

Regarding the symbiotes, it is mentioned that they will be everywhere, although it is not clear if he is talking about the map specifically, or if it could be about the progress of the story. At the same time, they talk about the costumes, hinting at the possibility that this time it will be Thousands whoever was invaded by that substance, thus changing the fate of Peter Parker.

For now, the first trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches in this week’s Showcase.

Via: TwistedVoxel

Editor’s note: I think all this is a preamble for the game to show its first trailer this week, it has to be shown yes or yes in the presentation. That goes for The Last of Us multiplayer as well.