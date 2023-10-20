IGN USA has published a YouTube short in which it shows a comparison for a Spider-Man fall in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with and without fall damage enabled. As you can see below, the impact is quite brutal.

Recall that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes an option to activate fall damage which prevent Spider-Man from falling freely from any height without any consequences. Typically Spider-Man will simply land gracefully without taking damage, but those who prefer to take some risks when maneuvering can add this feature.

In the previous two games, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, there was no fall damage, not even an optional one, so this is new to this chapter. Obviously the damage depends on the actual distance traveled and IGN USA chose a high altitude to show a deadly impact.