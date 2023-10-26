The digital sales Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 they were very strong in the UKto the point of pushing Insomniac Games’ title to the point of touching the results of God of War Ragnarok and the first Marvel’ Spider-Man.

This was revealed by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, immediately after admitting a significant mistake regarding the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which apparently it wasn’t the best of the year on PS5.

“Very strong digital sales for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the UK,” Dring wrote. “I’ll only be able to tell you more next month, but the game it came very close to God of War Ragnarok and the original Marvel’s Spider-Man.”