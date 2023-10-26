The digital sales Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 they were very strong in the UKto the point of pushing Insomniac Games’ title to the point of touching the results of God of War Ragnarok and the first Marvel’ Spider-Man.
This was revealed by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, immediately after admitting a significant mistake regarding the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which apparently it wasn’t the best of the year on PS5.
“Very strong digital sales for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the UK,” Dring wrote. “I’ll only be able to tell you more next month, but the game it came very close to God of War Ragnarok and the original Marvel’s Spider-Man.”
Hogwarts Legacy remains the best
“Hogwarts Legacy remains the best launch of the year on PS5”, Dring clarified in his message on Twitter, thus specifying that despite having sold very well Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was not able to surpass the Wizarding World tie-in developed by Avalanche Software.
Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy has not yet completed its journey, given that the game is also arriving soon on Nintendo Switch: it will be available on the Japanese hybrid console starting from November 14th.
