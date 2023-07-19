Entertainment Weekly has published a new image Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which shows Venom in its entirety, feet apart. The big-tongued symbiote is shown gaping in the rain, as iconography dictates.
The image itself is nice, but not particularly revealing considering that the background merely shows a glimpse of the New York reproduced in the game and that the presence of Venom was widely anticipated. However fans will be happy to see him in such good shape.
The arrival of the game
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the only PS5 first-party exclusive for late 2023. The release of the game, developed by Insomniac Games, has been set for October 20, 2023, in time for the holiday season.
The game evolves the formula of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is one of the best-selling exclusives of the PlayStation 4 era and has also performed well on PS5 and PC.
