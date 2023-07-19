Entertainment Weekly has published a new image Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which shows Venom in its entirety, feet apart. The big-tongued symbiote is shown gaping in the rain, as iconography dictates.

The image itself is nice, but not particularly revealing considering that the background merely shows a glimpse of the New York reproduced in the game and that the presence of Venom was widely anticipated. However fans will be happy to see him in such good shape.