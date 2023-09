Insomniac Games has released two more poster Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2dedicated in this case to Venom and Kraventhe two main villains that we will face during the game’s campaign.

After the posters of the Lizard and Peter in the black costume, these new images may have completed the cast of heroes and antagonists of the long-awaited sequel, arriving on PS5 on October 20th. Will the gallery continue?