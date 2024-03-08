Developer Insomniac Games released its much anticipated New Game Plus update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 yesterday, however it slipped up a tad and also accidentally gave players access to a development menu.

In a social media post soon after the update went live, Insomniac said a hotfix was on the way, as using this menu could corrupt saves and players' trophy progress. “There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended,” Insomnia said.

However, despite the studio's efforts, this menu was of course accessed, and players have discovered content that was not in the base game, suggesting it was either cut ahead of release, or may be used later for DLC. Please note, potential spoilers lie below.



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review – Spider-Man 2 PS5 Spoiler-free Review.

As shared by X user @Jizayy_, files within this menu pertain to a Beetle villain arc. Beetle is the daughter of Tombstone, who appears in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Perhaps Insomniac was going to expand his story more during the main game, but decided against it. Or, perhaps, Beetle will arrive as part of a future Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLC.

In addition to mentions of Beetle, Jizayy was also able to claim a trophy for completing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on New Game Plus and free roam as Venom, MJ and young Peter.

⚠️ We're aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There's a hotfix on the way. Please note that using this menu could corrupt your saves and trophy progress. There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 7, 2024

Aside from New Game Plus and accidentally adding the menu to the game, other – intentional – additions with this Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update include new accessibility features such as audio descriptions and a mission replay option, to name but two.

The game has been a hit for both Sony and Insomniac, with the developer confirming sales surpassed 5m copies in the first three weeks of release. Half of those sales were made within 24 hours, making Peter and Miles' latest outing the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever.

In Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review, our Chris Tapsell called it “a little simple and a little over-stuffed [but a] game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style”. He went on to award it four out of five stars.