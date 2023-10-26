The first post-launch patch arrives today, October 26, 2023 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 With the’update 1.001.003That fixes various problems among those encountered in the first days by various users, including some elements that caused discussion in the community.
Between these corrections there is in fact the adjustment of the now famous Cuban flag placed in Miles Morales’ house, which represented a gross error considering that the character in question is from Puerto Rico. However, this is not the only fix, as the patch also contains other adjustments.
The complete notes are quite brief, but the update should still fix some other problems such as graphic glitches and other inconveniences that have caused quite a bit of discussion in recent days.
The patch notes
Let’s see the characteristics of this patch 1,001,003 based on what Insomniac reported in its Note:
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect flag being displayed in the game
- Fixed a glitch where some models would not load properly after long gaming sessions
- Fixed an issue where the spider logo in the Amazing 2 Suit appeared too bright
- Increased software stability
It remains to be understood how extensive the fixes in question are, but it still seems to be an important update, also waiting to understand if the disk installation problem is totally solved.
In the meantime, we also look forward to other updates planned for the next period, such as the one that should add the New Game Plus modes and the possibility of replaying the missions within the Campaign.
