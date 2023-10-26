The first post-launch patch arrives today, October 26, 2023 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 With the’update 1.001.003That fixes various problems among those encountered in the first days by various users, including some elements that caused discussion in the community.

Between these corrections there is in fact the adjustment of the now famous Cuban flag placed in Miles Morales’ house, which represented a gross error considering that the character in question is from Puerto Rico. However, this is not the only fix, as the patch also contains other adjustments.

The complete notes are quite brief, but the update should still fix some other problems such as graphic glitches and other inconveniences that have caused quite a bit of discussion in recent days.