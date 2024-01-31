Subscribers to PlayStation Plus of the Premium and Delux bands rejoice, because starting from February 6th they will be able to play one trial version Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2naturally for PS5, so as to experience Insomniac Games' latest work first-hand for a few hours.

“Take a spin as Peter Parker and Miles Morales as you glide through the city and battle various villains,” explains the official post on the PlayStationBlog, which then adds how the trial version will be playable for two hours. Players will then be able to carry their progress and Trophies to the full version, should they decide to purchase it after the trial.