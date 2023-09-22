Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 promises to offer new emotions and many more hours of fun, following the path that the Miles Morales chapter and the even earlier published first chapter of the Insomniac Games series has expertly traced.

Peter and Miles’ new adventure, however, will not only be bigger, more action-packed and more interactive, but also more… fragile? According to what numerous content creators who have tried the title in preview report, it will be introduced for the first time in the series fall damage.

This gameplay element turns out to be a real novelty for the series: until the Miles Morales chapter, in fact, we never had to worry about possible damage from falling from great heights.

The content creators in question, however, underlined that this type of damage should be possible disabled via settingsallowing us to choose what approach to take during our adventure in New York.

Fall damage won’t be the only introduction to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: as we already know, we will have a larger map and new adversaries to face, like Kraven, to whom Marvel is about to dedicate a film. We remind you that the Insomniac Games title is coming to PS5 on October 20, 2023.