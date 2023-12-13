There isn't one yet launch date precise for the update, but Insomniac spoke of the beginning of 2024, so it shouldn't take much longer. In any case, this is a postponement, considering that the update in question was announced not long ago and was supposed to arrive by the end of the year.

Insomniac has confirmed that the bulk update scheduled for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and containing among other things also the modality New Game Plus was postponed to 2024 because apparently the various features of the update require longer and more in-depth tests.

More time and testing required

Evidently, this is no longer the case, with the developers explaining how the release was pushed further forward due to a extension of processing times for this specific new update.

“We are working very carefully on these new features“, Insominac wrote on their social media, “And we need more testing to make sure the quality reflects our standards,” they added, explaining the reason for the delay.

A complete list of changes and additions that will arrive with the update in question will be published later, once we get closer to the actual release of the update. It seems that there will be new features particularly requested by the community such as the ability to change the time of day, modify the colors and carry out the mission replaysjust to mention a few.

In addition to this, the main addition will still be the New Game Plus, i.e. the mode that will allow you to restart with the story once the game has ended, keeping the progress obtained up to that point unlocked.