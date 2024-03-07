The long-awaited update that introduces the mode new game plus in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and now available: Insomniac Games announced it, simultaneously providing the complete list of new features of patch 1,002,000.

We already knew that the New Game+ update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would include new costumes and other content, and apparently the list is quite rich among Ultimate Levelsnew styles for the Symbiote costume and gadgets, as well as a Trophy linked to completing the story in NG+.

Further innovations include the possibility of replay missionschanging the time of day, taking advantage of new photo mode options, wearing two new costumes inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs and a series of accessibility changes.