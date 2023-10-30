To celebrate the critical and commercial success of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Sony released the classic trailer with press quotes , naturally the most positive. It is a short thirty-second film, alternating filmed sequences with votes and opinions from editors from all over the world. Despite its brevity, it is decidedly spectacular.

The trailer

Thirty seconds that are definitely worth watching, but also reading our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which never hurts.

For the rest, it is undeniable that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was well received by the world press, which paid him judgments more than positive for its spectacular nature, even though it doesn’t actually offer any major innovations.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also the most talked about game of the moment, between excellent initial sales and conspiracy theories born around the 3D model of MJ.

In short, we are faced with an enormous phenomenon, which renews the success of the character, much loved by the public.