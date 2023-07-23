If you have played Marvel’s Spider-Man and related expansions watching the trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 you will certainly have jumped at the moment in which you see a certain female silhouette in the flames.

The story trailer Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suggests the return of a character born at the beginning of the Insomniac Games saga, to be precise within the DLCs of the first chapter.

A long-awaited return

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the mysterious figure in flames

Indeed, there seems to be very little doubt: the silhouette should belong to Wraiththe ruthless and angry vigilante behind whose mask is former police captain Yuri Watanabe.

During one of the Marvel’s Spider-Man DLCs, Watanabe becomes involved in some dramatic events, when her team is wiped out by a criminal gang, and so she decides to impose her vision of justice by force rather than guaranteeing respect for the law.

Wraith will therefore be added to a cast that appears increasingly full-bodied for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, given that it will include, among others, the two Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Harry Osborn, Kraven and the man who at one point will become Venom, but which apparently will not be Eddie Brock.